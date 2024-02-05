Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley requests Secret Service detail after increased threats

The Republican presidential candidate's home in South Carolina was the target of two swatting incidents.

Nikki Halley
Faith Ninivaggi | Reuters

Nikki Haley's presidential campaign has requested a protective detail from the Secret Service, a spokesperson for Haley confirmed Monday.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, cited "multiple issues" regarding threats in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on her application for Secret Service protection.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Haley, who is former President Donald Trump’s only major primary opponent, was recently the target of two swatting incidents just days apart. Swatting involves a fake report of a crime to draw police to a specific location — in Haley's cases, her home on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Nikki Haley
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us