NFL Star Wants to Close Legal ‘Loopholes’ After Ahmaud Arbery’s Death. He’s Calling on AG Barr to Help.

More than 60 current and former NFL players and coaches signed their names to a letter to Attorney General William Barr last week asking he use the full force of federal law to investigate the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man followed and fatally shot by white men in his Georgia community on Feb. 23.

That letter from the Players Coalition, a social justice group formed in 2017 in the wake of player protests during the national anthem, said the Department of Justice and FBI are needed to ensure Arbery's case wasn't mishandled by local authorities and that the men charged with murder are held accountable.

NFL star Malcolm Jenkins, who co-founded the coalition with retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin, told NBC News that the request for federal intervention also carries a greater purpose.

"The sad truth is that Ahmaud's case isn't unique at all," Jenkins said. "He is a representation of the ongoing level of distrust that a large part of our communities have in law enforcement and elected officials and the importance of placing reform like-minded people in office who will uphold the highest standards of the law for everyone, regardless of color."

.#ahmaudarbery Sending blessing to his family and loved ones. We must continue to keep his name uplifted until he gets justice in the courts. We must use this tragedy to spring us into action. We want #justiceforahmaud and until then #irunwithmaud ✊🏾https://t.co/tqk5nP2yil pic.twitter.com/gIPeCqbn8U — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) May 8, 2020

