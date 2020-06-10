toll hike

Gov. Murphy Approves Toll Hikes for 3 Major New Jersey Highways

Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway are set to go up in September

  • Tolls will go up on New Jersey’s three major toll roads in September.
  • NJ.com reported Wednesday a spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy said the Democrat signed the meeting minutes on May 27, the same day the boards that operate the highways approved the increases for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority. 
  • Tolls would rise by 36% on the turnpike. Garden State Parkway tolls would rise by 27%. Atlantic City Expressway tolls would increase an average of 57 cents.

The end of summer means higher tolls for motorists on New Jersey's three major toll roads.

NJ.com reported Wednesday a spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy said the Democrat signed the meeting minutes on May 27, the same day the boards that operate the highways approved the increases for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Murphy could have decided not to sign the minutes and veto items.

The increases will take effect Sept. 13.

Tolls would rise by 36% on the turnpike, meaning the average trip which now costs $3.50 would rise to $4.80. Garden State Parkway tolls would rise by 27%, increasing the cost of an average trip by 30 cents. which now costs $1.11 would increase by 30 cents. Atlantic City Expressway tolls would increase an average of 57 cents.

The higher tolls will fund a $24 billion construction plan that includes $16 billion to widen sections of the turnpike and parkway, permanently implement cashless toll payment and replace a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Construction and labor groups supported the plan, while environmental groups and some motorists criticized it.

