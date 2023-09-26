Stamford

Neighbor rescues woman from burning home in Stamford, Conn.

Stamford Fire Department

A Stamford resident rescued a neighbor from a burning house Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were sent to a home on Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. and the reports were that a woman was trapped in a second-floor apartment and couldn’t get out, according to the fire department.

Before they arrived, a next-door neighbor had seen the woman trapped at a window on the second floor, grabbed an extension ladder and placed it up to the window so she could climb down.

Photo from Stamford Fire Department.
She wasn’t hurt and did not need medical attention, according to the fire department.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes and were at the scene for an additional two hours.

No firefighters were injured, according to the fire department.

“The immediate actions of firefighters from the West Side Fire Station and the valiant efforts of a quick-thinking neighbor combined to quickly contain fire damage at the residence and potentially save the life of an occupant trapped on the second floor. We are very grateful for all of their collective efforts,” Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said in a statement.

The Stamford fire marshal's office and Stamford Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

