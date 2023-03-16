Crime and Courts

Missouri Man Found Guilty of Shooting Amazon Driver over Parking Spot

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Amazon driver was left paralyzed from the waist down following the shooting.

KSDK-TV

A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of shooting an Amazon delivery truck driver during a dispute over a disabled parking spot.

Larry Thomlison, 70, of St. Charles, was found guilty Monday of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the March 2019 shooting of 21-year-old Jaylen Walker, who was paralyzed from the waist down, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Walker had illegally parked his delivery ban in a disabled parking spot outside a Target store and was talking to another Amazon driver when Thomlison confronted him.

When Thomlison, who was driving a car with a disabled permit placard, tried to photograph him, Walker pushed the phone away and Thomlison punched him, police said.

When the two men fell to the ground during their fight, Thomlison pulled out a gun and shot Walker in the back, prosecutors said.

Thomlison will be sentenced May 1.

