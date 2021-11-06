Missing NC Teen Found After Using TikTok Hand Sign Alerting She Was in Danger

Authorities were able to find a missing 16-year-old girl after she caught the attention of a driver by using hand gestures popularized on the social media platform TikTok.

According to the Laurel County sheriff's office in Kentucky, the girl was inside a silver colored Toyota car when another driver saw her using hand signals known on TikTok "to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence."

After recognizing what the signals meant and seeing that the teen "appeared to be in distress," the driver called 911, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIGNAL



Isolation can increase the risk of violence at home. Use this discrete gesture during a video call to show you need help:



1. Hold hand up with palm facing other person.

2. Tuck thumb into palm.

3. Fold fingers down over thumb. pic.twitter.com/gsIgSbXOmc — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 24, 2021

The alert led to the arrest of 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of Cherokee, North Carolina on Thursday afternoon while driving the near a Kentucky interstate.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.