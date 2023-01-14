news

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022

Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer from San Antonio, Texas, became the first Asian-American to be crowned Miss USA last year.

By Gerardo Pons

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fashion designer and model R'Bonney Gabriel made history after being crowned Miss Universe 2022 on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, topping a field of some 84 top contestants from around the world.

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, crowned her successor in the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Saturday night.

Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer from San Antonio, Texas, became the first Asian-American to be crowned Miss USA last year.

The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills.

The last Miss USA to be crowned Miss Universe was Olivia Culpo in 2012.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

newsentertainment news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us