Melissa Lucio Execution Stayed by Texas Court of Appeals

The Texas Court of Appeals has delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio so a lower court can review her case.

Melissa Lucio, 52, was set to be executed Wednesday for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced Lucio to die for the death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial.

Just received word the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay of #MelissaLucio’s execution - remanding vital issues back to the trial court and securing justice for Melissa and for Mariah and the entire Lucio family. Praise God! #txlege pic.twitter.com/lzfWaEe7TH — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) April 25, 2022

Her lawyers said new evidence shows that Mariah's injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, and many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox -- an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned -- have rallied to Lucio's cause.

Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.

Lucio's lawyers have filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also has a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which is set to consider her case Monday.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could play a role in deciding Lucio's fate.

If put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.