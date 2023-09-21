Russia-Ukraine War

Massive Russian strike hits cities in east and west Ukraine, injuring at least 14 people

By The Associated Press

Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning, as a massive Russian attack on at least four cities started fires and injured at least 14 people in east and central Ukraine.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, reported Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure damaged, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.

Five were injured and at least one person was buried under rubble in Cherkasy, where a social infrastructure building was damaged, said regional Governor Ihor Taburets.

Regional Governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, without immediately providing details.

At least 17 people were killed and dozens more civilians wounded when Russian shelling struck a market in a city in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday.
