Man stranded for 3 days on uninhabited Bahamas island is rescued by Coast Guard

A man who was stranded for three days on Cay Sal, a small and uninhabited Bahamas island, was rescued on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted a “disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal," officials said in a news release.

Cay Sal is a small island in the Cay Sal Bank between Florida, Cuba and The Bahamas.

An aircrew located the man — a 64-year-old Bahamian national — on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man told the crew that he had been stranded for three days after his vessel “became disabled” on his voyage, the release said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

The whale was also known as Toki and died from what is believed to be a renal condition, according to the Miami Seaquarium.