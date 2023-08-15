Hartford

Man injured in shooting in Hartford, Conn.

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue around 2 a.m. after getting a call from a citizen about a person struck by gunfire.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found evidence of gunfire, but no victim.

After clearing the scene, authorities said an adult male called dispatchers and reported being shot. The man was found and was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the man was shot once in a lower extremity. The injury is described as non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

