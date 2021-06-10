Stamford

Man Has Critical Injuries After Getting Pinned Between Van, Truck in CT

Stamford Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A man has critical injuries after he was pinned between a van and a pickup in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Wildwood Road just after 4:36 p.m. after receiving reports of a person who was trapped between two vehicles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They said a 2015 GMC Savannah work van was parked, partly on the road and partly in a driveway, and a 31 year-old Bridgeport man was loading construction material into it when the driver of a 2021 Toyota pickup hit the back of it, pinning the victim between the van and truck.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden, Johnson to Stress Close Ties, Manage Differences

coronavirus pandemic 21 hours ago

US to Buy 500M More Pfizer Vaccines, Donate to 92 Other Countries

The vehicles were stuck together and another driver stopped, used heavy duty straps from the Toyota and pulled the pickup away from the van, freeing the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital and has critical injuries, according to police.

The pickup driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and told police he didn’t see the van before the crash.

Police are investigating. No charges have been filed.

Anyone who has additional information about the crash is asked to call (203) 977-4712.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us