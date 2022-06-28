Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting That Injured a 2-Year-Old Boy in Waterbury, Conn.

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured a 2-year-old boy in Waterbury last week.

Investigators said they identified 20-year-old Kharis Samuels, of Waterbury, as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for him. On Monday, Samuels turned himself in at Waterbury Police Department.

Samuels is facing charges including assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and risk of injury to a child. He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

Police said Samuels' charges are in connection to a shooting on Pinecrest Drive last Tuesday where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the torso.

A 2-year-old boy is recovering from surgery after he was shot in a Waterbury home Tuesday afternoon and police are looking for a 20-year-old man who they said is responsible.

The family did not call 911 and instead brought the child brought to Waterbury Hospital around 1:35 p.m. The little boy was then flown to Connecticut Children's hospital, where he remains in stable condition, officers said.

Police said they determined that three to four people were in the home, including two men in their 20s, one of whom had a gun.

They said one person in the home was showing the gun to residents when it went off and hit the 2-year-old boy, who was in a walker, police said.

Authorities have notified the state Department of Children and Families and they are investigating.