Live updates: Residents flee as wind-whipped brush fires burn in Southern California

A Santa Ana windstorm brings wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph for parts of Southern California with 100-mph winds possible on mountaintops.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • A wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades, threatening homes and forcing evacuations on a day of red flag warnings.
  • Drivers, including people trying to evacuate the LA County coastal community, encountered traffic gridlock on PCH and other roads.
  • Red flag warnings are in effect for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
  • The warning will later extend to Los Angeles County beaches, the Palos Verdes Hills and the inland Los Angeles County coast stretching into downtown Los Angeles.
  • Santa Ana winds will likely be strong enough to down trees, large branches and power lines.
  • Caltrans plans to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to wildfire danger.
  • Why is it so windy? The weather is all about Southern California topography and the notorious Santa Ana winds.

A destructive wildfire is burning in Pacific Palisades on a day when Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California are seeing powerful gusts as a Santa Ana windstorm brings potentially damaging winds and red flag warnings to the region. Follow our live blog below for forecast updates, power outages, road closures and breaking news.

