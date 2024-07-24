Protesters arrested, pepper-sprayed in DC as Israel's Netanyahu addresses Congress

What to Know Protesters descended on D.C., chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech.

Live updates for this story have concluded. You can look back on developments as they happened below to catch up on this story.

Protesters continued to march in D.C. to condemn Israel’s war in Gaza, sometimes clashing with police, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his fiery speech to a joint session of Congress.

Some protesters chanting “Free, Free Palestine” tried to block streets before Netanyahu's address. Police wearing gas masks blocked the crowd – which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians – from getting closer to the Capitol.

Inside, Netanyahu lauded U.S.-Israeli unity and praised President Joe Biden. Nine months into the war in Gaza, the Israeli PM was seeking to bolster U.S. support for his country’s fight against Hamas and other Iran-backed armed groups.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, who has family in the West Bank, had a keffiyeh wrapped over her shoulders and displayed a "Guilty of Genocide" sign as Netanyahu spoke. U.S. Capitol police said they removed and arrested six people from the House Gallery for disrupting Netanyahu's address.



Protesters have continued to march around Capitol Hill and downtown D.C. for the past few hours, at times blocking streets. Capitol police said they used pepper spray on demonstrators who "became violent" and failed to follow commands at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW.



In late afternoon, a large group amassed at Columbus Circle outside Union Station, not far from the Capitol. Protesters were seen burning an effigy of Netanyahu and replacing American flags with Palestinian ones. Some climbed a flag pole and chanted “Shame on you” as police dragged somebody away. At least two people were seen being treated for the effect of chemical agents to the eyes.