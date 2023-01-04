Jill Biden

Jill Biden to Have Lesion Removed From Above Right Eye

Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, during what was described as a “common outpatient procedure”

First Lady Jill Biden speaks as she hosts spouses of African leaders as part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit at the REACH at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady will undergo the outpatient procedure next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, during what was described as a “common outpatient procedure,” and that it be examined “in an abundance of caution,” O’Connor wrote.

An update will be provided afterward, O’Connor said.

This article tagged under:

Jill Biden
