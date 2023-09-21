Jersey Shore mayor resigns after pleading guilty to tax fraud

The mayor of Wildwood, NJ -- who recently pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud -- resigned from his office on Thursday.

The office of Pete Byron confirmed Thursday morning that the mayor would be stepping down. Deputy mayor Krista Fitzsimons will assume his duties, the office noted.

“It is with deep sadness - yet great hope - for the continued prosperity of Wildwood, that I resign as Mayor of the City of Wildwood, NJ. I have held the honor and pleasure of serving my community as Commissioner for the past 12 years," Byron said in a statement released by his office.

In August, Byron was sentenced to serve three years on probation and repay more than $7,000, along with a $14,000 fine, after he admitted to committing tax fraud.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Byron, a Democrat, is also facing charges related to allegations of fraud involving the State Health Benefits Program.

A state grand jury has indicted Byron -- along with former Mayor Ernest Troiano Jr., and current City Commissioner Steve Mikulski -- following allegations that all three fraudulently participated in that program.

A state grand jury reinstated charges of official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records against the three officials.

State officials claim the three men falsified time sheets in order to be eligible for the state's healthcare program, though they were not entitled to the benefits.

Platkin's office claimed that taxpayers allegedly paid over $608,900 in premiums and claims on behalf of Byron from July 2011 through October 2021.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.