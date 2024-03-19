Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts covers funeral expenses for Houston high school student

The Eagles QB paid the funeral expenses for a student who played football at a Houston high school

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a situation far bigger than football, rivalries were pushed to the side when a gesture was made by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts attended Channel View High School in Houston, a known rival to North Shore High School.

Jarvon Coles, a senior and North Shore High School football player, was found unresponsive at a party with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

After learning of his passing, Hurts decided to pay for the funeral expenses, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Kyle Herridge, one of Coles' coaches, shared a statement on X following the devastating news:

"You cannot measure the impact [Jarvon] had on and off the field in our program. Truly an incredible human being. Prayers needed for his family, our student athletes, our staff and the entire North Shore community. Rest easy Jarvon Coles."

U.S. & World

California 32 mins ago

3-year-old was behind wheel of truck that fatally struck 2-year-old girl at California gas station

Immigration 53 mins ago

Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce immigration law

Braxton Coles, Jarvon's grandfather, told KHOU11 he had been accepted into 15 colleges and planned to play football at Lamar.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us