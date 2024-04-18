Israel carried out operation in Iran, source says

A person familiar tells NBC News that Israel carried out an operation in Iran tonight.

Separately, Israeli officials notified U.S. officials earlier today that a response was coming.

Before Israel struck, Iran’s foreign minister warned Israel that any use of force in response to his country’s recent drone and missile attacks will be “decisive” and “make the regime regret its actions.”

President Joe Biden did not respond to questions from reporters about if or how Israel will respond to the attacks.

A coalition of international partners helped Israel defend itself effectively over the weekend. Israel’s military says 99% of the weapons were intercepted, with few reaching Israeli airspace. The attack caused only minor damage and wounded one person: a 7-year-old girl.

This coalition worked under the leadership of the U.S. Central Command, which oversees American forces in the region. It works closely with Israel and moderate Arab countries to form a unified front against Iran.

Jordan, a country whose population is predominantly pro-Palestinian, joined the effort, despite being at odds with Israel over the war in Gaza, calling its participation self-defense.

It also appears likely that help may have come from regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia, which does not have official relations with Israel. A map released by Israel shows many of the Iranian missiles flying through Saudi airspace.

Israel has been careful not to identify its Arab partners, but an Israeli air force official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the mission, said Israeli warplanes needed to fly “east of Israel” to shoot down missiles.

This is a developing story