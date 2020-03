St. Patrick's Day festivities in the Republic of Ireland have been canceled amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, including the St. Patrick's Day festival parade in Dublin on March 17, NBC News reports.

The cancellations have come at the advice of health officials to help slow the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Monday. There have been a total of 19 cases of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, in the Republic of Ireland.

Get more at NBCNews.com