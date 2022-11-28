Intense Flames Rip Through Mystic, Conn. Along River

A massive fire broke out along the Mystic River on Sunday night.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire on Washington Street around 9 p.m.

Large flames tore through the area. At least one building was engulfed in flames, which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington.

BREAKING : Massive fire burning right now at 2 Washington St in #Mystic. 4 alarm. Multiple departments responding. @mattaustinTV will have live report on @NBCConnecticut after the game.

🎥: Norwich Fire Local 892 pic.twitter.com/Ge1srgDgQL — LESLIE MAYES NBC (@LeslieMayesTV) November 28, 2022

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Community members said it happened near the Mystic Marine where there are various facilities.

Hours after the fire broke out, crews appeared to have a handle on it.

Massive fire burning off of Washington St in Mystic. So many watching in disbelief. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/14U6gXUNO2 — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 28, 2022

"I heard one or two large bangs and looked out the kitchen window and saw some flames and said, 'Oh, that's a little more than normal.' And you could hear the floor like a transformer going off. And then some smaller pops," said Stephen Finnigan, of Mystic.

"It's sad it's been a bit of an icon. It's been here forever. So disappointing. Hopefully everybody was safe, nobody got hurt," added Steve Tavards, of Mystic.

Some residents said the area where the fire was is a big part of the community.

The Salvation Army said it also responded to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.