New Jersey

Humpback whale washes up dead on South Jersey beach

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dead humpback whale washed up on the Jersey Shore early Thursday morning, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

In a social media post, the center said they had received a call at 6:45 a.m. about a deceased whale in the surf near 51st Street in Long Beach Township.

The center said the whale was estimated to be about 20 to 30 feet long.

Stranding center staff and Long Beach Township police have responded to the scene to investigate.

