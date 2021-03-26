Asian Americans

How to Help Stop Asian Hate in America

AAPI communities and allies are celebrating the National Day of Action and Healing in response to anti-Asian violence Friday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday, March 26 is a national Day of Action and Healing to Stop Asian Hate.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in the number of reported attacks, slurs and hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country.

According to a new report by Stop AAPI Hate, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020. Nearly 4,000 incidents reported in all 50 states, from slurs to physical attacks.

“People are finally realizing that us Asian Americans have to speak up against these crimes or else these racially targeted hate crimes will continue to happen,” Jin-Ya Huang, founder of Break Bread, Break Borders, recently told The Dallas Morning News. “We cannot take it at face value,” she added. “We have to dig deeper.”

Want to help but not sure how? Below is a list of resources designed to put an end to Asian hate in America. Click on the interactive tool below to learn about ways you can show your support for Asian Americans.

How to Help

This article tagged under:

Asian Americans
