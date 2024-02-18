How to get a free sandwich from Firehouse Subs on Presidents Day

If you share a first name with an American president or first lady, you can score a sweet freebie deal this Presidents Day.
Firehouse Subs is serving up a buy one, get one free deal on Monday, Feb. 19, and we’ve got all the essential info you need to cash in on the offer.
How does the deal work?
Firehouse Subs customers who have the same first name as a current/former president or first lady of the United States will get a free sandwich with the purchase of another.
The one-day only deal is valid on Monday, Feb. 19 and is available at all restaurant locations.
As far as recommendations, the chain suggests its new Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sub, which features chicken meatballs, marinara, Parmesan, provolone and Italian-seasoned crispy breadcrumbs on a toasted garlic bread roll, or its classic Hook & Ladder with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham and melted Monterey Jack cheese served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
List of president first names
- George
- John
- Thomas
- James
- Andrew
- Martin
- William
- Zachary
- Millard
- Franklin
- Abraham
- Ulysses
- Rutherford
- Chester
- Grover
- Benjamin
- Theodore
- Woodrow
- Warren
- Calvin
- Herbert
- Harry
- Dwight
- Lyndon
- Richard
- Gerald
- Ronald
- Barack
- Donald
- Joseph
List of first lady first names
- Martha
- Abigail
- Dolley
- Elizabeth, Betty or Bess
- Louisa
- Hannah
- Angelica
- Emily
- Anna
- Letitia
- Priscilla
- Julia
- Sarah
- Margaret
- Jane
- Harriet
- Mary
- Eliza
- Lucy
- Lucretia
- Ellen
- Rose
- Frances
- Caroline
- Ida
- Edith
- Helen
- Florence
- Grace
- Lou
- Eleanor
- Mamie
- Jacqueline
- Claudia
- Thelma
- Patricia
- Rosalynn
- Nancy
- Barbara
- Hillary
- Laura
- Michelle
- Melania
- Jill
