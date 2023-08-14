Conn. police officer arrested for alleged sex assault in Block Island

A Hartford police officer was arrested on sex assault charges in an alleged incident that happened in Block Island over the weekend, police said.

The police department said Justin Damone, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with sexual assault from an incident that happened at Ballard's Beach Club.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said the police department opened an internal affairs investigation, and Damone has been suspended without pay pending criminal and administration investigations.

Damone is a four-year veteran of the police department, according to authorities.

The Hartford Police Department said they were notified of the incident by Rhode Island State Police. An investigation is underway.