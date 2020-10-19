Conn. to Adjust Travel Advisory Metrics, States on List Will Decrease: Governor

The state is adjusting its travel advisory metrics which determines whether or not travelers coming to Connecticut will have to quarantine upon arrival, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Initially, a state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10% positivity rate met the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

Now, a state with 10 cases per 100,000 people and a 5% positivity rate will be added to the state's travel advisory list, Lamont said.

The governor said this metric brings the number of states on the travel advisory list down to about 33.

"I thought the other threshold was so broad, that it was including about 85% of our states across the country and it was becoming unenforceable. So we thought about 'ok, maybe we will just make this general guidance for all of our states' and then everybody persuaded me, 'no, we still have some states as you heard from the previous question that has a 50% positivity rate,'" Lamont said.

"We don’t want those people to be just general guidance, we want that to be enforceable. So that’s how we set up our revised travel advisory," Lamont continued.

Lamont is strongly encouraging Connecticut residents to limit all domestic and international travel.

These changes will go in effect in the next day or two, Lamont said.

New COVID-19 Numbers

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 1.7% over the weekend and hospitalizations have increased.

Nearly 72,000 tests were performed and 1,200 tests came out positive.

With an increase of 11, hospitalizations now stand at 195 in Connecticut.

There are an additional 12 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 4,554.

Over two million coronavirus tests have been conducted since the virus emerged in March.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate was 2.4% on Friday. The U.S. COVID-19 positivity rate stands at about 5.3%.

Last week, 11 municipalities were placed into COVID-19 "Red Alert" status as they saw an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

Windham, which is one of the communities, made the decision to roll back to Phase 2 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

There have been 45 fines given out to people not following out-of-state travel requirements, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. Someone who travels out-of-state has to fill out a travel form, show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Connecticut.