Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Record $2.9B DOJ Settlement in Embezzlement Scandal

The fund's overseers bought real estate in Beverly Hills and New York

US-MALAYSIA-BRIBERY-CORRUPTION-1MDB-GOLDMAN
Yuri Gripas/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images

The international investment bank Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $2.9 billion and admit wrongdoing for its involvement in the plundering of an economic development fund meant to benefit Malaysia, under the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

Instead of helping develop Malaysia's economy, the fund's overseers embezzled roughly $4 billion and bought real estate in Beverly Hills and New York, yachts, a jet and works by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, prosecutors said.

Some of the money, they said, was used to cover gambling debts at Las Vegas casinos and to help finance the hit movie, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About the Final Trump-Biden Debate

2020 Election 4 hours ago

Biden Won't Rule Out Studying ‘Court Packing' Among Other Judicial Reforms

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Goldman SachsDepartment of Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us