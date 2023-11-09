Former NJ teacher's aide received child porn on Snapchat, officials say

A former New Jersey teacher’s aide is accused of sharing sexually explicit photos with two high school students and receiving child porn on the social media app Snapchat.

Ryan Johnson, 47, of Hopewell Township, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child pornography and lewdness.

Johnson allegedly shared sexually explicit photographs with two underage victims on Snapchat in July and August of this year. He also received and viewed an image depicting child pornography through Snapchat, investigators said.

Johnson was a teacher’s aide at the Cumberland Regional High School during the 2022-2023 school year. While both victims were students at the school at the same time Johnson worked there, he was no longer employed with the Cumberland Regional School District at the time the alleged crimes occurred, according to investigators.

Officials said Johnson also briefly worked at Bridgeton High School during the fall of 2023 and he had worked at the Hopewell Crest Elementary School between September of 2019 and June of 2022.

Johnson is currently lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing. It’s unknown at this time if he has legal representation.

While Johnson is in custody, officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information on Johnson and the allegations against him should contact New Jersey State Police Detective Wegfahrt at 856-451-0100. You can also submit a tip via computer, tablet or smartphone to CCPO.TIPS.

