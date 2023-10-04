jimmy buffett

Florida bill would designate A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

"Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" would run from Key West in Monroe County all the way up to Nassau County on the state's border with Georgia

"Margaritaville" could soon span the entire state of Florida thanks to a new bill that wants to designate A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."

The bill filed Friday by Florida state Rep. Chuck Clemons would have the iconic state road honor the singer, who died last month at age 76 from Merkel cell cancer.

The bill includes erecting markers to designate the roadway for the singer.

Buffett, who was originally from Mississippi but called Key West home for many years, was best known for hits like "Margaritaville,” which encapsulated the allure of island escapism.

He released an album titled "A1A" in 1974 that included the hit "A Pirate Looks at Forty."

