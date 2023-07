Flooding closes roads across Connecticut

Flooding from the heavy rain on Sunday has closed multiple roads across the state.

Route 167 in Avon is closed at Burnham Road due to water over the road.

Significant flooding is being reported near Backus Avenue in Danbury. Public safety personnel are monitoring the situation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In Bristol, water is covering Route 229 toward Memorial Boulevard. Route 229 is closed at Route 72. Middle Street and Riverside Avenue are also expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Lillian Stone Route 229 in Bristol is flooded on Sunday.

Police in East Haven are urging people to avoid Hemingway Avenue and Coe Avenue between Main Street and Silver Sands Road due to severe flooding. Residents are asked to find an alternate route.

Several streets in New Britain are also flooded including High Street and Overlook Avenue.

Brace Road in West Hartford is flooded and firefighters are at the scene.

Mark LaPointe Firefighters are on Brace Road in West Hartford where flooding has closed the road.

The flooding has also closed Riverside Park in Hartford.

NBC Connecticut

Multiple sections of Route 44 in Norfolk are closed because of the flooding. Route 44 is closed at Tim O'Conner Road and also at Blackberry Street.

Torrington police said there are a number of road closures and restrictions currently in town. The following roads are closed: Saw Mill Hill Road at Cardinal Circle, Britton Avenue, Summer Street, Torringford Street by County Road, Goshen Road by Klug Hill Road.