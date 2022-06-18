1 Firefighter Dead, 5 Others Rescued After Philly Building Collapse

One firefighter died and five other people had to be pulled from the rubble when a building collapsed in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Rescue efforts lasted hours until Philadelphia Fire Department 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy confirmed to the press shortly before 8 a.m. that the firefighter, a 27-year department veteran, died in the collapse on the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood.

Four other firefighters and a Licensing and Inspections Department inspector had also been trapped, Murphy said. The five were transported to Temple University hospital.

The inspector was released and the other four firefighters were in stable condition at the hospital, Murphy said.

“It’s gonna be a rough few weeks coming up," he said.

The building caught fire around 1:53 a.m., Murphy said. The fire was put out but the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m., he said.

Neighbors told NBC10 the three-story structure had a pizza shop on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors.

This morning, there was a building collapse during a fire response at 300 W. Indiana St in Fairhill which resulted in several firefighters and an L&I inspector trapped. So far, several were rescued and transported to hospitals. Work continues to free others. pic.twitter.com/J7eZx91L72 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022

NBC10's Skyforce 10 helicopter showed dozens of firefighters digging through the rubble and standing on the perimeter of the collapse as they searched for their colleague.

Some firefighters could be seen hugging as they anxiously watched the rescue unfolding.

“You can’t predict this. This was just a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department," Murphy said.