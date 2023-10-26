Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

Family of Maine shooting suspect says his mental health had deteriorated rapidly

The sister-in-law of Robert Card said they had contacted his Army Reserve unit and police

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of the Army reservist accused of fatally shooting more than a dozen people in Lewiston, Maine, alerted police and military officials that he was experiencing an “acute” mental health episode before the Wednesday night massacre, the suspect’s sister-in-law said.

Robert Card, 40, a firearms instructor and longtime member of the Army Reserve, began to hear voices that were saying “horrible” things about him a couple of months ago when he was fitted for high-powered hearing aids, according to Katie Card, who is married to his brother.

Katie Card said the family did their best to reassure Robert Card that the comments were not real, including by verifying with some of the people he claimed had made the remarks. But, she said, “it turned into a manic belief.”

“He was just very set in his belief that everyone was against him all of a sudden,” she said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead

This article tagged under:

Lewiston, Maine mass shooting
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us