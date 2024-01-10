Family and friends of Jennifer  Dulos release statement ahead of Michelle Troconis' trial

A trial will start on Thursday for the woman who has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos and Dulos’ family and friends have released a statement ahead of that trial.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, disappeared on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan and there has been no sign of her.

In August, Jennifer’s mother petitioned for the court to declare the missing mother dead to protect Jennifer and her children’s assets and the court issued the declaration on Oct. 24.

Following is the statement from Jennifer’s friend, Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:

“It has been more than four years and seven months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We, her family and friends, have waited patiently, understanding that the justice process moves slowly and deliberatively, especially given the disruption of a global pandemic. We remain deeply grateful to the state’s attorney’s office, the Connecticut State Police, and the New Canaan Police for their tireless dedication to this case and the related, ongoing criminal investigation.

“As this trial begins, it is crucial to remember who is at the center: Jennifer, whose five children have lost their mother and, as an eventuality, both parents. Jennifer’s family and loved ones have lost a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and lifelong friend. We do not seek closure, as nothing can bring Jennifer back. Our hope is that this trial provides for accountability and answers.

“As this trial gets underway, we ask that you prioritize and respect the privacy of Jennifer’s family and loved ones. Thank you.”

Jennifer Dulos was living in New Canaan after separating from her husband, Fotis Dulos, and moved from Farmington.

A court filing says that New Canaan police responded to Jennifer’s home after she was reported missing and found blood evidence on a Range Rover that was parked in the garage bay and more blood evidence was found in Jennifer’s Chevrolet Suburban, which was found abandoned in New Canaan.

While investigating the disappearance of Jennifer, police arrested Fotis Dulos and charged him with felony murder, murder and kidnapping in connection with his estranged wife’s disappearance and presumed death.

He pleaded not guilty and died in January 2020, days after attempting suicide at his Farmington home. A judge later agreed to nolle the murder charge.

Fotis Dulos was dating Michelle Troconis when Jennifer disappeared and Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution and additional charges.

She pleaded not guilty.

Her trial was set to start Monday, Jan. 8, but had to be delayed to refill the alternate juror pool that has slowly dwindled as jurors have been excused for various personal reasons.

Her trial will start on Thursday.