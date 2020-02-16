Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

The former boyfriend of a Hollywood Hills therapist was arrested in connection to her murder Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey, is charged with murder after Doctor Amie Harwick was found dead in her home, the LAPD said. Harwick was briefly engaged to "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey in 2018, TODAY reported.

Police responded to reports of a woman screaming in the 2000 block of Mound Street around 1:16 a.m. early Saturday morning and were informed by the doctor's roommate that Harwick was being assaulted inside her home, police said.

After entering, officers found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony, police said. She was in grave condition and was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall, the LAPD said.

Harwick was taken to a nearby hospital and died from her injuries.

An investigation of the residence and the surrounding area revealed evidence of an intruder forcing entry in the residence, a struggle upstairs and a person leaving the property after the murder, police said.

Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it recently expired. She recently expressed her fear of her former boyfriend, the LAPD said.

Pursehouse was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of Carbona Drive in Playa Del Rey by members of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately clear if Pursehouse had a lawyer.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity related to this incident and/or prior relationship between Harwick and the suspect is encouraged to contact the LAPD-West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.