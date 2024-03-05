Danville

Bay Area WWII veteran shares life advice on his 104th birthday

On his special day, he shared some advice for living a good, long life.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was an extra special birthday party in the East Bay Tuesday for a World War II veteran who turned 104.

Arthur Larson, who lives at Brookdale Diablo Lodge in Danville, celebrated his birthday alongside his wife of 72 years.

On his special day, Larson shared some advice for living a good, long life.

"Always have a goal ahead of you," he said. "Always have something you're headed for."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Larson served in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant from 1940 to 1946. He also earned a doctorate from UC Berkeley.

Among his other notable achievements, Larson helped organize a program for physically-challenged students. He was also active in the Red Cross.

The mayor of Danville popped by the birthday party to give Larson a special plaque.

This article tagged under:

Danville
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us