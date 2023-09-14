A driver dragged a Massachusetts state trooper Wednesday evening in Brockton, police said Thursday, hours before catching the wanted man.

Derek Lobo, a 31-year-old from Brockton, was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that dragged an officer on Montello Street about 6 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said. The trooper had minor injuries.

Video shared by police shows the car take off while two officers are by the driver's side door, as one leans inside. He hangs on for several yards before skidding off into oncoming traffic.

Lobo was wanted on 11 charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving and selling fentanyl, police said. He'd been pulled over for driving violations. He was arrested at a Union Street residence hours after police announced they were looking for him.

Lobo was held on $5,000 bail ahead of a hearing Friday at Brockton District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.