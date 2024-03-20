Westport

Dozens of high schoolers rescued after boat capsizes in Westport, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Over two dozens high schoolers had to be rescued after their boat capsized near Compo Beach in Westport Wednesday evening.

The Coast Guard said 27 high schoolers and two adults were on board a recreational rowing boat when it capsized.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. Everyone was rescued and no one needed to go to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

One high schooler was missing but was quickly located.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The boat is owned by the Saugatuck Rowing Club. NBC Connecticut has reached out for a comment but has not yet heard back.

Police are expected to give an update at 8:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us