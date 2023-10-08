Dolphins look to rebound from first loss of season when they face Giants on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins are looking to rebound from their first loss of the season.

The Dolphins suffered a 28-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, temporarily quieting the hype surrounding the team after a 3-0 start and a near-historic 70-point offensive performance.

Miami is still atop the league is many key offensive categories, including 37.5 points per game and 511 total yards per game.

They face the 1-3 New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon, going up against a defense that has allowed the third-most points in the NFL this season at 122 through four games.

The Giants have only scored 46 points this season, the fewest in the league, and have allowed 23 sacks, second most in the league. Their offensive line, which has been without left tackle Andrew Thomas, has started four different combinations over four games.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, is listed as doubtful.

The Dolphins' offensive line is also dealing with injuries, having lost left tackle Terron Armstead to a knee injury. Center Connor Williams, who missed Week 4 with a groin injury, is questionable for Sunday.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit nine times during the 48-20 loss to the Bills last week, leading to coach Mike McDaniel saying he abandoned the run too early in the game.

Expect more balance from the Dolphins offense and more quarterback pressure from their defense on Sunday.

The Giants have won four of their past five meetings and are 4-1 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami's only home win over the Giants came in their most recent meeting in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Sunday's Dolphins-Giants game.

When do the Dolphins play the Giants?

The Dolphins face the Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What TV channel is the Dolphins vs Giants game on?

The game between the Dolphins and Giants will be broadcast on FOX. Kenny Albert will handle play-by-play, Jonathan Vilma will provide color analysis and Shannon Spake will do sideline reporting.

Injury report for Dolphins vs Giants

For the Dolphins, LT Terron Armstead will be out for weeks after injuring his knee against the Bills last week. C Connor Williams (groin) and LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) missed Week 4 and will likely be questionable this week.

For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley has missed the past two games with a high right ankle sprain. He did some teamwork this week, but his status probably will be a game-time decision. LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) had a setback and probably will miss a fourth straight game. Rookie C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and No. 2 TE Daniel Bellinger (knee) were hurt on the first series on the same play. Schmitz is less likely than Bellinger.

What is the weather forecast for Dolphins vs Giants?

The weather at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms, per NBC 6 South Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this story