DOJ Investigating Potential White House ‘Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme

The heavily redacted documents do not name the individuals involved

Federal investigators are looking into a potential “bribery-for-pardon” scheme involving presidential pardons, according to federal court documents unsealed by the chief judge for the federal court in Washington D.C..

The heavily redacted documents do not name the individuals involved or President Donald Trump. They also do not indicate if any White House officials had knowledge of the scheme.

The documents discuss whether prosecutors can review documents that may have been protected by attorney-client privilege and were seized as a result of a search warrant.

