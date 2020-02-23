Mad Mike Hughes

Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Filmed for TV

Hughes, 64, was known both for his homemade rockets and for his belief the earth is flat

A rocket
Matt Hartman via AP)

Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes died Saturday when a homemade rocket he was attached to launched then crashed to earth in the California desert, NBC News reports.

The stunt was apparently part of a forthcoming television show, "Homemade Astronauts," that was scheduled to debut later this year on Discovery Inc.'s Science Channel.

In a statement last year, Discovery, Inc. described the forthcoming show as a look at "three self-financed teams with sky-high dreams, in their cosmic quest to explore the final frontier on shoe-string budgets."

Hughes, 64, was known both for his homemade rockets and for his belief the earth is flat.

