Cumberland County detective shot, killed in home invasion in Bridgeton, NJ

Monica Mosley, a sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Bridgeton, New Jersey, investigators said

Loved ones are mourning a Cumberland County detective who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Tuesday night.

Bridgeton Police were called to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. for the report of several people kicking in the front door of a home. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Monica Mosley who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Mosley, a sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, died from her injuries at the scene.

The investigation led officers to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton and eventually New Jersey State Police troopers to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where they detained a person for questioning who had been treated for a gunshot wound.

That person has not been identified however and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning. Investigators have not yet revealed a possible motive in the shooting.

New Jersey State Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Bridgeton Police are all investigating.

