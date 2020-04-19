Coronavirus in Connecticut: Nearly 18,000 Cases, 1,127 Deaths Reported Statewide

The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut have now exceeded 17,950 and nearly 1,130 deaths have been reported.
Since yesterday, 412 more people have tested positive for coronavirus and 41 more people have died.
The new numbers released by the state on Sunday bring the total cases in the state to 17,962.
38 less people have been hospitalized with the virus since yesterday and 1,901 people have been hospitalized in the state total.
In total, 59,759 people have been tested for the virus in the state including 1,546 since yesterday.
Here's a look at the cases by county:
- Fairfield County: 7,434 with 447 deaths
- Hartford County: 3,351 with 295 deaths
- Litchfield County: 600 with 48 deaths
- Middlesex County: 462 with 40 deaths
- New Haven County: 4,871 with 257 deaths
- New London County: 339 with 10 deaths
- Tolland County: 276 with 24 deaths
- Windham County: 100 with 2 deaths
- Pending Address Validation: 529 with 4 deaths
Starting tomorrow, Connecticut residents will be required to wear a cloth face covering in public spaces if they cannot maintain a safe social distance, according to an executive order from Governor Ned Lamont.
According to the order, which goes into effect at 8 p.m. tomorrow, any person in public who cannot be at least six feet away from everyone, must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering.
Over 700,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities continues to climb, with about 37,000 deaths as of Saturday.