Queen Elizabeth II

Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

Corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life

By Kwiyeon Ha

Ruffus a Cardiganshire Corgi, second right, takes part in a parade of corgi dogs outside Buckingham Palace
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

The changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace may draw tourists from far and wide, but on Sunday visitors to the landmark were treated to a different sort of spectacle: a parade of corgis dressed up in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits.

Around 20 royal fans and their pet corgis gathered to walk their dogs outside the palace in central London to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death.

Corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi that was given to the queen on her 18th birthday.

Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organized Sunday's event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth's memory.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“I can’t see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life," she said.

“You know, I can’t still get used to the fact that she’s not physically around us, but she’s looking at us. Look, the sun is shining, I thought it would shine on us today," she added.

Queen Elizabeth II 19 hours ago

Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday

British Royal Family Aug 10

Kate Middleton and Prince William get special new titles from King Charles III

Aleksandr Barmin, who owns a corgi named Cinnamon and has taken the pet to attend past royal-related events, said the parade was a poignant reminder that Elizabeth is no longer around.

“It’s a really hard feeling, to be honest ... it’s really sad that we don’t have (the queen) among us anymore,” he said. "But still, Her Majesty the Queen is still in our hearts.”

Sept. 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland. She was queen for 70 years and was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

Sarah Ferguson is sharing an update on Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Queen Elizabeth IIdogs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us