The driver of a speeding convertible that went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a commercial building last year, killing both of the car's occupants, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, prosecutors announced Friday.

Braden DeMartin, 22, of Toms River, had blood-alcohol (BAC of .189) a and marijuana contents (active THC level of 22 nanograms [ng] with a metabolite THC level of 18ng) that were more than twice the legal limit when the crash occurred Nov. 10, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities have said the red 2010 Porsche Boxster that DeMartin was driving went out of control and hit the center median before striking an embankment and going airborne into the building, which was unoccupied at the time. The building on Hooper Avenue houses a real estate agency and offices for three other companies.

DeMartin and his longtime friend, Daniel Foley, 23, of Toms River, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said he was making the findings public to educate drivers, especially younger motorists, about the dangers of impaired driving.

“This was a tragedy of unspeakable proportions, but what makes it truly heartbreaking is that it was altogether avoidable," Billhimer said. "...I implore all drivers – young and not so young – to reflect upon this horrific incident, learn from it, and always be mindful of the potentially devastating consequences that may result from driving while impaired.