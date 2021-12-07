coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 8.3%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 8.3 percent, according to the governor’s office. That appears to be the highest it's been in 11 months.

The rate on Monday was 5.8%

It appears the last time Connecticut's positivity rate was over 8 percent was on Jan. 8, before vaccines were widely available. The rate on that date was 8.46%.

At that time, 1,109 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and there had been 3,236 additional cases since the day before.

There is a surge of people heading to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19. Statewide hospitalizations are up about 20-percent just since Friday.

As of Monday, 500 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 386, or 77.2%, were not fully vaccinated.

