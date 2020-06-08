Comcast Pledges $100M in Effort to Battle Systemic Prejudices in America

Media giant Comcast announced Monday that it is donating $100 million to battle the “complex issue” of systemic racism, sexism and homophobia in America.

Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corp., didn’t specifically cite ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but said that “acts of violence against” the African American community are clearly the result of “structural racism that fuels these injustices.”

“I’ve spoken with many employees — as have our leaders across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky — and we have begun to mobilize as a company,” Roberts said in a statement on Monday.

“While we recognize we don’t have all the answers, we agree it’s time that we start putting our words into real, sustainable action.“

