Japan

Cockpit window crack forces Japanese domestic flight to return to airport

The plane involved is a Boeing 737-800 — a different model from the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

By Associated Press

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An All Nippon Airways domestic flight turned back to Japan’s northern airport of Sapporo after a crack was found on the cockpit window, according to the airline and media reports.

ANA Flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport in central Japan on Saturday but had to return to the New Chitose airport for repairs, the airline said. There were no reports of injuries among the 65 people on board.

An Alaska Airlines flight from Oregon to Southern California made an emergency landing Friday after a piece of the side of the plane detached mid-air.

The crack was found on one of the cockpit windows and the cause is under investigation, according to local media reports.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The plane involved is a Boeing 737-800 — a different model from the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

A plug covering a spot left for an emergency door tore off an Alaska Airlines plane as it flew 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) above Oregon on Jan. 5, leaving a hole in the plane.

caught on camera Jan 6

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing after part of the wall detaches mid-flight

Tennessee Oct 5, 2023

Sparks fly as FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway at Tennessee airport

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Japan
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us