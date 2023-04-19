Psychopaths, Sadists and Narcissists Are More Likely to Engage in ‘Catfishing,' Study Finds

Online dating has transformed the way people seek and connect with potential partners. With the swipe of a finger, individuals can look through hundreds of people’s profiles while remaining in the comforts of their homes.

But with the rise of online dating also comes the risks of meeting people digitally before in real life.

One safety concern is “catfishing,” which refers to the act of impersonating another person or creating a fake online persona to deceive someone into a relationship or exploit them for cash. Unlike other online scams that can take just a few minutes, catfishers will often play their pretend role for years to develop long-term relationships.

This deceptive behavior can significantly impact victims financially and psychologically, with many reporting depression, anxiety, and feelings of embarrassment and fear.

A recent study finds that certain psychological traits are common among people who engage in catfishing behaviors. These traits include psychopathy, sadism and narcissism — all part of what is known as the “dark tetrad” of personality. Machiavellianism, another dark tetrad trait, was not found to be a predictor for catfishing perpetration.

Someone with high levels of psychopathy is more hostile and will have a disregard for social norms and others. Sadism is characterized by enjoying psychologically or physically harming others. Narcissists feel entitled, think highly of themselves and have an inflated sense of their own ability.

The “dark” personality traits have been associated with other antisocial online behaviors, such as trolling, cyberstalking and online fraud.

The researchers surveyed nearly 700 adults, predominantly from Australia, the United States and Canada. Each participant responded to 15 statements from “The Catfishing Questionnaire,” a measure developed by the study authors based on their knowledge of online deception and catfishing behaviors.

Using a five-point scale — “0” meaning “Never” and “4” meaning “Always" — responses were totaled up, with higher scores indicating a higher frequency of catfishing behavior.

The Catfishing Questionnaire

Below is the list of statements from the questionnaire. Note: No. 8 was removed from the scale and total score.

I create fake profiles online. I manipulate people online by lying about my identity. I orchestrate online scams. I make promises online in an attempt to manipulate someone. When online, I tell people what they want to hear even if it is untrue. I present inaccurate personal information online in order to attract friends or romantic partners. I add friends to my social media accounts whom I have never met in person. I text or instant message people online instead of talking on the phone or video chatting. I tell lies about myself when I am talking to someone online. I make up stories or excuses to avoid real-life meetings. I use fabricated online profiles to escape my current life. I live in an alternative reality when online. I get angry or upset when I am confronted online about my lies. I enter online relationships with no intention of ever meeting the person. I don't want my online relationships to know the real me.

The researchers propose that people with these traits adopt a “cheater strategy,” meaning they engage in exploitative behavior for their own selfish gain. According to the study, another reason people deceive others online is the online disinhibition effect, which describes how people don’t feel pressured to adhere to moral standards online when they can remain anonymous.

The study, which was published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior in March 2023, says some evidence suggests that men catfish more than women. Previous research shows that men tend to be more deceptive, with higher levels of psychopathy and sadism, according to the study. But when the researchers included the dark tetrad traits in the study, gender was no longer a significant predictor of catfishing.

Exploring the common personality traits of catfishers may be helpful in preventing and managing this online behavior.

The authors say the study’s findings could “inform education programs designed to advise online users why people catfish and what warning signs to look out for,” such as coming across a profile of someone praising their achievements or status — an indication of narcissism.

Catfishing is still an understudied behavior. The authors recommend that future researchers explore the facets of each dark tetrad trait to predict catfishing and consider empathy as another characteristic, as it has been linked to other antisocial online behaviors.

