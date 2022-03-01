Cain Velasquez May Have Been Trying to Shoot Man Accused of Abusing Family Member: Sources

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in the South Bay Monday, may have been targeting a man suspected of abusing a family member, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

Police say Velasquez is suspected of shooting a man in the area of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Last week, sheriff's deputies arrested 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte at a San Martin day care center. He's facing charges of lewd acts with a child, but he is currently out of jail on his own recognizance without any bond.

Police sources close to the investigation as well as friends of the family tell NBC Bay Area one of the alleged abuse victims is related to Velasquez.

The statement of fact written by the investigating detective states the victim reported the abuse occurred in the day care bathroom, and the victim saw other children go in there with Goularte as well, but that Goularte denied any wrongdoing, saying he once just helped a child put his pants on correctly.

Sources say Goularte and his father were in the car Velasquez allegedly shot at on Monday. Golarte's father is the one who was hit.

NBC Bay Area was not immediately able to reach Goularte or his attorney.

Friends at the gym where Velasquez trains and coaches have been left stunned.

"Just a huge surprise, probably like everybody else," friend Chris Nunez said. "Nobody knows what really happens."

San Jose police did not take questions Tuesday, saying more information should come out Wednesday when Velasquez is scheduled to be arraigned.

Velasquez turned down NBC Bay Area's request to talk from jail.

