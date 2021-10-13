Brian Goldner, Who Led Transformation at Hasbro, Dies at 58

Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58.

The announcement on Tuesday came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, had been appointed as interim CEO.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hasbro did not give a cause of death, but Goldner disclosed in August 2020 that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer since 2014.

"Since joining the company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro," Stoddart said in a statement. "As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world."

Goldner, who joined Hasbro in 2000, served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008, and as chairman since May 2015.

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021